Emery Extends Win Streak *Photo Gallery*

A trek to Richfield did little to slow down the Spartans as they faced another region foe on Tuesday. Emery was riding the momentum of back-to-back wins and was looking to keep its region perfect record.

As things ramped up, the Spartans fought to break through the Wildcats’ defense. The team did just that in the first half as Emery found the back of the net to take the 1-0 lead. Another goal in the second half and stellar defense led the Spartans to a 2-0 win.

Chase Huggard and Randy Elmer both recorded a goal in the game. Meanwhile, Koalton Curtis led the defense and recorded the shutout in the net.

Emery (3-2, 3-0 Region 12) will look to keep its perfect region record as the team hosts Canyon View (2-2) on Thursday. The game is slated for 4 p.m.