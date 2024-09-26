Emery Fails to Complete Comeback in Richfield

The Emery Volleyball squad had a road trip to Richfield on Tuesday for a region matchup with the Wildcats. The teams met earlier in the season and Emery secured the win, 3-2. They came out with a big win in set one, 25-20, gaining the early lead. In the next couple sets, the Lady Cats would get the wins on their home court winning 16-25 and 19-25.

Bringing the match to the fourth set, giving Emery the win or go home scenario. It would be the closest set of the evening, but the Lady Spartans couldn’t keep momentum on their side, falling 25-23. This gave the Wildcats the win, bringing their region record to 5-3.

Emery falls to the fourth spot in region, 4-4. Canyon View is still dominant with an 8-0 record, leading the Region 12 standings. Canyon View is followed by North Sanpete (7-1) and Richfield (5-3). Emery will travel to Delta next, for a match with the Rabbits (2-6). This will be followed by Manti on Oct. 1, for their fourth straight road game.