Emery Fails to Find Footing in Region Opener *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans met up with Richfield on Friday night as both teams tipped off region play. Emery looked lost for the first several minutes as the Wildcats capitalized on turnovers to pull out in front. The Spartans were able to settle down during the first quarter and pull within three. A defensive miscue allowed the Wildcats’ top scorer, Max Robison, to shoot a wide open three-point shot as time expired, doubling Richfield’s lead to six, 16-10.

The Wildcats built on that momentum in the second quarter and continued to add to their lead. They would go up by 11 by halftime. Things really got our of hand for the Spartans in the third quarter as turnovers continued to plague Emery. The Wildcats against took advantage and build their lead up to 47-29 with one quarter left to play. The Spartans finally began to put things together in the fourth, but it was too little too late. Emery nearly doubled its score with 26 points in the final period, but still fell 72-55.

Robinson led all scores with 24 points while Riggs Griffin led the Spartans with 11. Jax Madsen and Kysen Curtis each added 10 points apiece. The Spartans (2-6) will immediately be back at it as they take the road to face Layton Christian Academy (5-4) Saturday afternoon.

Photos by Dusty Butler