Emery Fails to Seize Opportunity

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans were in Richfield with first place in region up for grabs. They took the first meeting between the two teams at home, 1-0, and were hoping to keep their magic going against they Lady Wildcats.

Each team scored a goal in the first half, making it a 1-1 tie at halftime. Richfield broke through in the second half with two more goals to take the contest 3-1. Alexis Winter was the lone Spartan to score a goal.

Richfield is now in the driver seat. The Lady Wildcats will be crowned region champs with a win against South Sevier (0-14, 0-9) on Thursday. Meaning, more likely than not, Emery (7-7, 7-2) and Carbon (10-4, 7-2) will be fighting for second place in region when they meet on the pitch on Thursday in Castle Dale.