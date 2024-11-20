Emery Falls in Non-Region Opener

The 3A runner up state champions, the Emery girls basketball team, faced off against the South Sevier Rams on Tuesday night for a non-region game in Monroe. South Sevier ended their year in the 2023-24 season with a 21-5 overall record, making them one of the toughest in the 2A division.

The game started with the home team Rams scoring 19 points in the first quarter to Emery’s 12. They continued that momentum, scoring at a high percentage, adding on 23 more, bringing the score at the half to 42-22, South Sevier.

In the third quarter, emery matched their scoring, as both teams ended with 14. Bringing on the fourth quarter, the game seemed too far out of reach and the Rams would come away with the victory, 70-46.

Emery went to the free throw line quite a bit, with 12 points out of 17 attempts. The duo of Patterson and Jensen for the Rams were tough to stop, as they both scored 20 in the game. Katelyn Nielson and KaBree Gordon ended the night for Emery with nine points each. Aleeyah Cowley had seven and Saige Curtis scored six for the Lady Spartans.

Emery will travel again for their next game, this time to Roosevelt on Thursday for a tournament hosted by the Union Cougars. Their home opener will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26, where they will have a non-region game against the Beaver Beavers.