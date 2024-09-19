Emery Falls on the Road to Delta

The Delta Rabbits hosted the Emery Lady Spartans soccer team on Tuesday for a region matchup. In their last meeting, the Rabbits claimed the win over Emery, 6-1. This time around was a much better battle between the two teams, but the Rabbits would come out the victors ending the game with a 0-2 score.

Emery has five more games left in the regular season, the next match being against the Juab Wasps on Thursday. The last time the teams met, Juab secured the win with a close 3-1 score in the match.