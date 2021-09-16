Emery FFA Attends Utah State Fair

By Shaylie Udovich, FFA Reporter

On Monday, the Emery FFA chapter attended the Utah State Fair to assist in running the Little Hands on the Farm exhibit. For this exhibit, elementary age children work on the farm for the day. Some of the activities include graining the pigs, milking a cow, picking an apple, planting a seed, harvesting a vegetable, driving a pedal tractor, gathering eggs and finally selling their products to the market.

In return for their hard work, they receive a paycheck that can be cashed in for a real Utah grown agricultural product at the general store, the last stop in the exhibit. Along the way, the Emery FFA members had the opportunity to teach about each job they were asked to do.

This was a great opportunity for the 20 Emery members that attended to teach elementary age students about where their food comes from. By the end of the shift, the Emery members were able to teach 337 students about agriculture.