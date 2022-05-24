Emery FFA Honors Outstanding Members

By Cassie Thatcher

The Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter hosted their annual awards and recognition banquet on Thursday, May 19. During the ceremony, new FFA officers were installed for the 2022-23 year.

The new President is Deri Thatcher, 1st Vice President is Haiden Thayn and 2nd Vice President is Haylie McArthur. The new Secretary is Shaylie Udovich, the Treasurer is Jaxsten Thayn and the Reporter is Macie McArthur. Easton Thornley was named the Sentinel, Dazi Thatcher the Historian and Ryleigh Allred the Committee Chair.

Other awards that night included 30 Greenhand Degree recipients, 12 Chapter Degree recipients and five State FFA Degree recipients. All Career and Leadership Contest competitors were also recognized for their outstanding work as plaques and certificates were presented.

The Livestock Judging team took first place in the state competition and will represent Utah at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. Haylie McArthur took second place overall for individuals.

The Milk Quality Team took third place in the state with Deri Thatcher earning third place overall in individuals. The Horse Team took third place in the state as well.

“FFA is the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.” Emery FFA is doing great job of following this statement. Congratulations to all Emery FFA members!