Emery County was well represented at the Utah State Fair this year as members of Emery High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) participated.

This year’s state fair was deemed “A September to Remember” and Emery’s FFA club had five members that were in attendance to present their goats. It was recently announced that all goats received blue ribbons and scored well.

The students that attended the fair were Haiden Thayn, Deri Thatcher, Ethan and Garrison Staples, and Brett Rasmussen.