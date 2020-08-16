Emery Focused on Coming Together

ETV stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans will return to the pitch with several question marks at critical spots. After losing nine seniors, there are plenty of opportunities for players to step up and fill holes.

“I have some seniors there this year, but the problem is the ones that I lost is all my midfield and my goalie and a couple defenders. I’ve got good wing seniors [this year]… but it’s the middle of the field that’s going to take me a little bit of the season to get going,” said head coach Yory Allred.

The midfield is the core of the team. Those positions are essentially like the guards in basketball, where everything runs through them. It will take some time for the team to become fluid as well as understand and anticipate where to go with the ball. “There are kids that have been there and should know what they are doing. It’s just a matter of how they click, ” stated Allred. “They should be able to do it.”

Carbon and Richfield will continue to be tough competition in the region. San Juan could also surprise teams because of the team’s strength in the goal. “The region is tougher,” said Allred.

The success of the season will come down to how quickly Emery can gel as a unit. “I’ve got a good team. If they click in and play right, they will play with teams.” Allred concluded, “If they come through the preseason with good attitudes and get their timing down, we’ll play with [Carbon and Richfield].”