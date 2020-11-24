Emery Football on the Bubble in UHSAA’s 2021-23 Realignment

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Last Thursday, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) met to discuss the realignment of classifications for high school sports. At the end of the meeting, the board passed its first consideration of the classifications and determined a number of “tied or bubble schools,” according to a press release. Emery High football is one of those “bubble” teams that, as of right now, would move to the 2A classification.

Other notable changes in the first consideration would be the departure of South Sevier and San Juan from 3A to 2A in all sports. Canyon View High (Cedar City), which is a 4A school in the current alignment, would also move to the 3A designation. There also appears to be a 1A football classification, which will include all of the current 2A schools, except for Beaver and Millard. Those two schools are set to remain in 2A.

While this is the first step of the realignment, UHSAA also established a timetable for the subsequent phases, including a public hearing and an ultimate decision by mid-December. “The Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, to determine the final consideration of classifications and place schools into a first consideration for regions. A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in an attempt to get feedback from the various districts, schools and communities on the placement of schools into regions. Details will be announced later. In addition to the public hearing, the UHSAA Board of Trustees is seeking public comment regarding the realignment of member schools through the following link: https://www.uhsaa.org/ machform/view.php?id=14359. The assignment of schools into regions will be finalized on Dec. 17, 2020 by the Board of Trustees, allowing time for schools and regions to organize and schedule for the two-year alignment period. The first contests under the new alignment will take place the fall of 2021.”