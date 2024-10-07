Emery Football Secures Win On the Road Against Rams

The Emery Spartans football team made their way to Monroe to face the South Sevier Rams for their second region game of the season. The Rams were coming off a loss to the San Juan Broncos and a loss to the Delta Rabbits the week before.

A little over a minute into the game, the Spartans struck first with a screen pass from Treven Gilbert to Hayden Abrams for a 60-yard touchdown. Gilbert found Abrams again for a big gain on Emery’s next possession, setting them up for a 1-yard rushing touchdown, giving Abrams his second early in the game.

The score was 14-0, in favor of the Spartans, as the Rams would find the end zone in the last minute of the quarter. Bringing on the second quarter, Jaxon Johnson made a fantastic move as he ran up the middle, breaking free for a 30-yard touchdown.

South Sevier would answer back with a touchdown, but a missed PAT, bringing the score to 21-13. On the first play of the Spartan drive, Gilbert would find Porter Hurdsman on the screen pass, as he broke a 65-yard touchdown run after a great juke causing the defender to miss.

As the first half came to an end, Johnson would find the end zone again for his second touchdown of the night, bringing the score at the half to 34-13. The Spartans began the third quarter right where they left off, with a nice drive down the field, ending in a 7-yard touchdown from Gilbert to Johnson, for his third of the game.

The Spartans had a comfy lead going into the finals quarter, 41-19. The Rams then found an interception for a touchdown and Hurdsman caught his second touchdown pass of the game, as the win seemed inevitable.

South Sevier would then attempt the comeback, with a crucial fumble recovery and successful onside kick. Along with some great offensive plays, the Rams were all of the sudden only trailing the Spartans by seven points with two minutes left in the game. Emery was able to get the first down, bringing on the victory formation, as they would get their fifth win of the season.

Gilbert ended the night going 16-28, for 325 passing yards and four touchdowns. Hurdsman ended the night with 156 yards and two touchdowns. Abrams finished with 117 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson was great on offense with three touchdowns and 84 all purpose yards, also big on defense leading the team in tackles with nine. Braxton Butler ended the night with eight tackles defensively, with Gavin Bernard taking down seven. Abrams and Kalib O’Niel would both get a sack for the Emery Defense.

Next up for the Spartans, they will host the Grand County Red Devils on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Castle Dale. The game will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.