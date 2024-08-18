Emery Football Uses Five Core Values to Promote Success

Coach Jon Faimolo will be going into his ninth year as the Emery High School (EHS) head coach for football, with help from assistants Gary Arrington, Bailey Faimalo, Jay Howard, Chris Justice, Dave Justice, Eric Mortensen and Jacob Sharp.

Last season, the team finished in second place in 2A South (3-1), behind the State Champion team, San Juan Broncos (4-0). Emery fell in an overtime heartbreaker to Summit Academy in the quarterfinals of the 23-24 season. They now have a bit of a bad taste in their mouth, as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Returning starters and Varsity players will be Kalib O’Neil (G,DT), a three year starter and the anchor of the offense and defensive line. He is a great leader and should have a very good year. Last year he ended the season with 28 tackles. Josh Howard (C,NG), also a three year starter, is a smart and steady force on both sides of the line. Calvin Hadfield (G) is a two-year starter who has had a good summer in the weight room and is looking to be more consistent on the offensive line. Boden Christman (MLB) is a two-year starter who has a great feel and nose for the ball as the linebacker. Christman ended last season with 41 tackles.

Deacon Mangum (WR) filled in for Matt Olsen after his injury last season. He is a great blocker on the outside and looking for a breakout year. Last year, he ended with 25 receptions for 270 yards, with 10.8 Yards Per Catch. Braxton Butler (OLB) also filled in for the injured Olsen, until he was injured himself in Week 6. He has had a really good summer camp and has been a lot more physical on the edge.

Porter Hurdsman (WR,DB) filled in for Creek Sharp for a couple weeks and played a solid role. He is going to have a big year on both sides of the ball. Last year, he finished with nine receptions for 202 yards, at 22.4 Yards Per Catch. Treven Gilbert (QB) will be taking over as starting quarterback, where he looks to find his own role in the offense. Last year, he finished 10 for 12, passing for 174 yards and a TD.

When asked what the team has done to improve during the offseason, Coach Faimalo responded, “I felt we had a pretty consistent group in the weight room this year. We did summer camp here this year and scrimmaged one day at Richfield. I felt this helped us stay a little healthier than in the past. Our kids are really familiar with what we are doing offensively and defensively and feel like we are way ahead of where we usually are at this point.”

He continued when asked about some challenging opponents this year, “Every opponent is challenging every week. We are just trying to take it one game at a time and get better every week. I like to set standards high but also understand you’re working with teenage boys and they need some leeway to learn to self-correct and take accountability for themselves.”

As he finished up the interview, he listed the five core values for each day of the work week. “Monday, Hard Working, get clocked in and ready to get to work. Tuesday, Toughness, both physically and mentally. Wednesday, Disciplined/Dependable/Trustworthy, be accountable on and off the field. Thursday, Brotherhood, learn to sacrifice for the team. Friday, Sportsmanship/Respect, coaches, opponents, parents, teachers, officials, etc. PAYDAY, Enjoy the fruits of your labor!”