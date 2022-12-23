Emery Forfeits Result in Loss

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

By Julie Johansen

The Emery wrestling team traveled to Cedar City to meet the Canyon View Falcons in a dual meet on Tuesday. The lighter weight wrestlers held their own, but some forfeits in the upper divisions led to a loss for the Spartans, 53-20.

Monty Christiansen moved up to the 120 weight to try to help fill the gaps and was victorious with a tech fall. Dixon Peacock (106) added team points, receiving a forfeit from Canyon View. Corbin Jensen (113) won by decision and Hayden Christiansen (132) won with a pin. The upper weight wrestlers lost by decisions and pins as well as a couple of forfeits due to injuries and absences.

The Spartans only have three more home matches with the first one on Jan. 4 against North Sevier. They are scheduled to wrestle a couple weekend tournaments, including the Rumble and Vernal Tournament of Champions. Several wrestlers have hopes of being invited to the All-Star duals on Jan. 10, which is by invitation only. Following the moratorium, they will be back to work on the mats.