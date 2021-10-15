Emery Gearing Up for Regionals

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Spartans participated in their final meet before the regional competition later this month. That meet took place on Monday afternoon when they took a trip over the mountain to participate in the Manti Invitational.

Union had two runners finish under 16 minutes to take first and second place. For the Spartans, Jess Christiansen came in fifth with a time of 16:19 while Camdon Larsen also cracked the top 10 in ninth (17:25). Rounding off Emery’s first five runners were Bryon Christiansen (13th, 17:43), Merritt Meccariello (16th, 17:50) and Jack Christiansen (28th, 18:28).

Richfield stole the show by taking four of the top 10 spots. The Wildcats won the meet with 37 points. Union came in second with 48 points and Emery finished in third with 69 points.

On the girls’ side, Sadie Nielson of Manti took the top spot with a 20:22 finish. Kalle Cook was the lone Spartan to finish in the top 10 when she took ninth overall (22:31). Kalle Lake and Kylee Willis came in together as the former took 12th (22:39) and the latter 13th (22:50). Not far behind was Addie Lester, who came in 16th (23:08), while Rileigh Meccariello came in 28th (25:27).

Once all the scores were tallied, Manti came in first with 23 points. Next were Emery and Union, who tied for second with 73 points.

The Spartans will now prepare for the regional competition, which will take place at Canyon View on Oct. 20.