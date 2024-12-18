Emery Gets Second Region Win On the Road in a Thriller

The Emery Lady Spartans hit the road for a region game against the Manti Templars on Tuesday. Manti was coming off of a loss on their home court against the Canyon View Falcons, 55-52. Emery was coming off of a loss on the road against the Richfield Wildcats, 40-33.

The first half ended with a close score of 26-20, in favor of the Templars. Both teams came out of the break, matching baskets, scoring 14 more apiece in the third. The final quarter began with a score of 40-34, in favor of the home team.

Carlie Hurst started off the final quarter, hitting a shot from beyond the arc, bringing the Templar lead to just three points. A few possessions later, Hurst found Katelyn Nielson under the basket for a two-point play. Manti immediately responded with two of their own. They extended their lead back to six after a successful three pointer.

Nielson then found Kali Jensen as she made her way to the basket for a layup. Manti again responded with a mid-range jumper. Nielson was found in the post again for another score, followed by two successful free throws as two minutes remained in the game.

The score was 47-45, in favor of Manti, as Jensen found Megan Stilson on the wing, giving the Emery Spartans the lead with a minute remaining in the game. Manti answered back with a mid-range jumper, giving them back the lead with under thirty seconds remaining.

Nielson was again a force in the post, getting the lead back for her team with a great post move. Coming out of a Manti timeout, the smothering Emery defense forced a fantastic double-team turned turnover. On the next possession, Stilson would go to the line, successfully earning two points from the foul line.

Emery’s defense caused another crucial turnover, eventually leading to the Spartan victory after a couple more successful extra points shots from KaBree Gordon.

Nielson led in points for the Emery team, finishing with 23 points. Gordon followed with nine points on the night. Stilson had eight in the game, followed by Jensen with six, Hurst with five and Curtis with three.

The team will be on the road again on Thursday for a game with the Canyon View Falcons. The Falcons are 2-1 in region, coming off their first region loss to Juab. Emery is also 2-1 in region play, with wins over Delta and Manti.