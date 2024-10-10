Emery Girls and Carbon Boys Win Region XC Championship

Carbon Country hosted the Region 12 Cross Country Championships on Wednesday at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course for a three-mile race. The Emery Lady Spartans had a great race, scoring 51 points for the first place position. The Lady Dinos were not far behind, scoring 56 points, securing second place. Richfield (63), Canyon View (71), North Sanpete (129), Manti (140) and Juab (177) followed.

The Dinos were able to secure the number one spot on the boy side, scoring 46, in a close battle with the fellas from Canyon View, who scored 47. Manti (64), Richfield (84), Emery (140), North Sanpete (148), Delta (190) and Juab (253) followed.

In the girl’s race, Addy Guymon led the way for the Spartans, taking home the gold with a fantastic time of 17:49.7. Her teammate, Gentry Christiansen, would take home the silver medal, finishing the race in 18:27.9. Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe brought home the bronze, ending the race with a time of 18:46.5. Emery’s Addie Hurst finished in the fourth spot, crossing the finish line in 19:16.2 and Josie Yates of Carbon rounded out the top five, finishing in 19:30.1.

Following in the girls race with 51 competitors was Alivia Daley (EHS, 20:29.8) in ninth, Aly Bryner (CHS, 20:55.2) finishing in eleventh, Brettlee Kennedy (CHS, 21:42.6) in the 17 spot and Kaylee Pitcher (CHS, 22:00.6) finishing in the twentieth position.

In the boy’s race, Spencer Butler of Carbon finished in third, taking home the bronze with a great time of 16:15.6. His teammate Dallin Humes finished in seventh place with a time of 16:34.1. Dillan Larsen led the way for the Spartans, finishing in ninth place, with a time of 16:37.7.

Following in the event with 55 competitors was Bradley Sweeney (CHS, 16:47.5) in eleventh, Tyler Morris (CHS, 16:59.4) in twelfth, Michael Weber (CHS, 17:00.7) in the 13 spot, Matthew Stromness (CHS, 17:18.5) placing at 16, Evan Criddle (CHS, 17:37.5) finishing at 27 and Jacob Erickson (EHS, 17:38.8) placing at 28 overall.

In the JV races, the Carbon boys obliterated the competition, finishing in first place with a score of 23. Samuel Wilson (17:11.7) led the way for the Dinos, placing in first. Bracken Hanson (CHS), Spencer Pitcher (CHS), Josiah Trostle (CHS), Seth Jenson (CHS and Jamison Christiansen (EHS) rounded out the top 10. In the JV girls’ race, Emery’s Hannah Farley placed fourth overall with a time of 23:17.6.

The teams will now prepare for Divisionals on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The event will take place at the Lakeside Park in Orem, followed by the State Championships on Oct. 30, at Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City.