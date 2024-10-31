Emery Girls XC Earns Second in State Championship

The Emery cross country team was set for their final race of the season in Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park. 94 of the top competitors in the 3A state classification were ready to compete on the brisk afternoon. Three of the Lady Spartans finished in the top 10 in the three-mile race. Racing for the Emery team was Carlie Hurst, Kallee Lake, Hadley Meccariello, Alivia Daley, Addie Hurst, Gentry Christiansen and Addy Guymon. Emery would end up claiming the State Championship Runner-Up position with 96 points as a team.

Addy Guymon finished off her excellent season in the fourth overall position with a time of 18:10.4. Guymon collected a gold medal at five events this season, including the RAC Invite, Juab Invitational, Carbon Invitational, Moab Invitational and first place in the Region Championship. She also secured silver at Divisionals, with a bronze at the Timpanogos Invite, Sanpete Classic and Emery event. Her time at Sugar House was the fifteenth-best out of all the schools from 1A-6A during the State Championship.

Gentry Christiansen placed fifth overall in the race with a time of 18:33.5. The Sophomore had a fantastic race and a great season for the Spartans. Christiansen seemed to improve in every event as she won gold at the Divisionals event and brought home the silver at the Region Championships. She also earned silver at the Juab Invitationals, the bronze at the RAC Invite, Sanpete Classic, Carbon Invitational, fourth place at the Moab Invitational, Emery event and fifth at the Timpanogos Invite.

Addie Hurst finished out her season, placing eighth overall in the State Championship race with a time of 19:33.3. The junior had some big top-15 finishes in big events as well as the bronze medal at the Divisionals. She also placed fourth at the Region Championship, first at the Emery event, fourth at the Carbon Invitational, fifth at the RAC Invite and sixth at the Moab Invitational.

When asked about how her and the team felt after the amazing achievement, Coach Kristy Guymon said, “We are super proud of the girls! They’ve worked hard all season and showed up at every meet. This is the highest the Emery girls have ever placed in state, so we are very excited about it!”

Carbon nabbed the team win with 91 points in the girl’s division. Emery (96), Richfield (101), Union (106), Canyon View (134), Judge Memorial (139), Ogden (139), Morgan (150), Manti (222), Grantsville (258), North Sanpete (269) and Summit Academy (305) followed.

On the boys’ side, the Spartans placed in the tenth overall team position. Representing the team was Benjamin Farley, Hayden Christiansen, Jamison Christiansen, Landon Braun, Zander Robinson, Jacob Erickson and Dillan Larsen. Larsen led the team, finishing in the 21 overall position with a time of 16:57.6, finishing out a solid season from the runner. Larsen finished in ninth at the Region Championships, the gold at the Emery event and a number of top 20 finishes in some large events.

The final standing for the boys ended with Canyon View taking state with 72 points. Grantsville (84), Carbon (103), Ogden (113), Morgan (138), Manti (147), Union (166), Richfield (172), Ben Lomond (246), Emery (274), Summit Academy (277), Judge Memorial (298) and North Sanpete (307) followed, thus concluding a fantastic season for the Spartan cross country teams.