Emery Golf Places Tenth in State Championship

The Emery Spartan golf team traveled to Salt Lake City for the 3A state championship on Oct. 16 and 17. Representing the Emery team was Dempsey Toomer, Champ Justice, Alex Hansen, Bronx Olsen, Crew Behling and Brendon Behuin.

The tournament was held at the Ridge Golf Course, with 18 teams competing. Emery was joined by South Summit, Manti, Providence Hall, Summit Academy, North Sanpete, Canyon View, Ogden, Grantsville, Ben Lomond, Judge Memorial, Juan Diego, Juab, Union, Carbon, Richfield and Morgan.

On day one, the Emery team had a solid day, placing in the seventh overall team position for the first 18 holes. They scored an accumulative 313, only one stroke from tying for the sixth spot with Juan Diego. The Spartans qualified to advance to day two, as seven other teams weren’t as fortunate. Day two, the Emery squad finished scoring a 340, giving them a score of +93 overall, placing them at the tenth position as a team in the tournament.

Champ Justice led the way for the Spartans, finishing with a +18, ending the championship at 31 in the individual standings. Dempsey Toomer followed close behind, scoring a +20, good enough for the 35 spot. Alex Hansen, scoring a +27 and Bronx Olsen with a +28, followed. This ended the season for the Emery golf team after a great year from the team.