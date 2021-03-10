Emery, Green River High Schools Test Robots at State Competition

By Julie Johansen

On March 12, three Emery County School District robotics teams competed at Freedom Prep Academy against teams from throughout Utah. The robots the students created competed together as groups of four in randomized alliances with other teams both autonomously and driver controlled.

Although there were struggles in the preliminary rounds, ultimately two Emery High teams, Nuclear Core and Terribly Nice Team, were selected to participate in the semifinals.

The Nuclear Core team was able to advance to the finals with their alliance team from Provo. After some very stiff competition, the Nuclear Core team fell by just two points, giving their alliance team second place overall.

Green River High School’s team, Too Legit To Quit, took home a special judges award in recognition of the team’s achievements.



