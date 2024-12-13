Emery Has Offensive Troubles Against the Cats

The Emery and Richfield teams met for the first time since their game for the 3A state championship at the Sevier Valley Center. The Wildcats were successful in winning the championship, 56-49, after a great game and tournament from the Lady Spartans.

This time around they were set to play at Richfield High School. Emery was coming off a big region win over the Delta Rabbit and the Wildcats were fresh off a win in their region opener against Manti.

The game started out in a low scoring affair, as the Wildcats had the lead after one, 9-6. Richfield’s defense stayed tough, allowing only five points in the second quarter, as the half came to an end with the Lady Cats in control, 21-11.

Both teams were fairly even in the third quarter, as Richfield outscored the Spartans by one point, going into the fourth quarter, 31-20. Emery would get some baskets to fall in the fourth, as they outscored the Wildcats by four points in the final quarter, but the deficient was too far out of reach, as Richfield won their second region game of the season.

Megan Stilson led the scoring for the Emery squad, ending the night with nine points. Katelyn Nielson followed with eight points for her team. Kali Jensen and Skylee Guymon finished the game with five apiece.

Emery is now 1-1 in region play, as they will prepare for a road game against the Manti Templars on Dec. 17. Another away game against the Canyon View Falcons will follow, before the team takes a break over the holiday.