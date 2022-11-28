Emery High Auto Team Scores in New Mexico

By Julie Johansen

Emery High School automotive instructor Chandler Peacock took seven high school students to Farmington, New Mexico on Nov. 18 for an automotive competition. Competing against 67 other high school students, three Spartans placed in the top 15.

Kaylum Garrett took seventh, Shane Guymon earned 12th and Braxton Ward came in 14th. Peacock remarked that his team scored more points than quite a few college students. Other students attending the competition were Wyatt Gardner, Tryston Alton, Payton Thomas and Kanyon Allred.

While traveling, the Spartans took the opportunity to stop in Gateway, Colorado at the auto museum. There, they saw a one-of-a-kind Oldsmobile F88 and several other notable vehicles.