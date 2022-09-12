Emery High Celebrates Homecoming

One of Emery High’s highlights of homecoming week, the annual parade, received a twist this year. While the event was still hosted on Friday, the parade was pushed to the evening to make the event more accessible to the community and parents.

The parade traversed Center Street in Castle Dale beginning at 5 p.m., making its way to the high school. Once there, the fun continued with tailgating, activities and concessions. Following this, students and community members made their way to the football field to watch Emery take on rival Carbon High.

The annual Coal Bowl was action packed as Emery defended its turf. The Spartans walked away with the 42-20 win and another victory added to the Coal Bowl trophy.

Emery High Principal Steven Gordon extended his appreciation to the community for its support of the homecoming activities and parade. “It was a packed house,” he said.