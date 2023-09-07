Emery High Celebrates National Read a Book Day

By Julie Johansen

Sept. 6 was National Read a Book Day. In celebration of that day, each teacher at Emery High read a favorite children’s book to their class during Literacy Period. The schedule was adjusted to include a 25-minute literacy period Monday through Thursday in hopes of improving the overall reading and writing skills for all content areas.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, also kicked off a reading competition at the school for the most pages read per grade level that will run until the end of September. The winning grade level will be treated to a root beer float party on Sept. 29, which is during Homecoming Week. Prizes will also be awarded to the top three individual readers.

English Sterling Scholar Morgan Luke and General Sterling Scholar Taya Cowley helped plan and direct these reading activities. They also created a short video that explained the activities. The teachers presented these videos to their classes before they read the books to the students.