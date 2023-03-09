Emery High Cheer Concludes Year With Spring Show

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High cheerleaders ended the 2022-23 year with their annual spring show on Wednesday evening. To begin, each cheerleader was presented by an escort in the middle of the Spartan Center and introduced by the cheer coaches.

The cheerleaders then performed their competition routines throughout the evening. These routines were accompanied by dances from three groups of ShowTime Dance, LaRae’s Gymnastics, San Rafael Middle School cheerleaders, Canyon View Middle School cheerleaders and Little Miss Emery County Baylor Smith.

Football and baseball cheer routines choreographed by the cheerleaders were also presented followed by the team awards. Coach Meagan Cloward ended the evening with appreciation to everyone who made it a great year for them all.