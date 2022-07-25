Emery High Cowboy Scores at Nationals

By Julie Johansen

The National High School Rodeo Finals took place in Gillette, Wyoming last week. Emery High cowboy Byron Christiansen qualified in two events, barebacks and saddle broncs.

He recorded a 61-point ride in barebacks in the second round as well as 73 and 67 points in the two rounds of saddle broncs. Christiansen ended 15th in the world standings.

Contestants from throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico traveled to compete in the national finals. There are six performances in each of the two rounds with close to 100 contestants in each event per round.

The rodeos began on Sunday evening and wrapped up on Saturday morning with the final round that evening. Team Utah won the boys’ team events with a total of 5,565 points over the next state of Texas with 4,830 points.