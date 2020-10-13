Emery High Drama Presents “Bugsy Malone” *Photo Gallery*

The 1920s came roaring into the Emery High auditorium over the past week as the school’s theater department presented “Bugsy Malone.” Friends, family and fellow students gathered on Oct. 9, 10 and 12 to enjoy the production, which was originally slated to debut in the spring. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production was delayed to the new school year.

The musical was originally a film before Disney transformed it into a stage play. “The story is set in Chicago in the 1920s where two gangs, Fat Sam’s and Dandy’s, are at war,” the theater department shared. “But Dandy has the advantage in the form of a ‘Splurge Gun,’ which not only rubs out the opposite gang members, but also humiliates them. A small time mobster, Bugsy Malone, a man with a heart of gold, has to put his love interest on hold and try to stop the mob war.”

With upbeat jazz music, the Spartans danced and sang their way across the stage under the direction of Neal Peacock and Ammon Sorenson. McKette Sitterud, Jordynn Wolford, McKenna Bennett and Malorie Hoffman created the choreography while the Emery High stage crew designed and made the scenery.