Emery High Language Arts Department Boosts Literacy

In an effort to boost literacy, the Emery High Language Arts Department hosted a “Book Tasting” for students in the library during language arts classes Sept. 7 and 8.

Tables had been set up in the library by genres and decorated accordingly. Students then chose a table and got to “sample” a few books before rotating to another table. After rotating through the tables, students completed their “must read” list, which featured their top picks. Students will now have this list to help them choose books to read throughout the year.

Librarian Maegan Cloward also explained the organization of the library, the resources the library supplies and some fun activities that are taking place this year.