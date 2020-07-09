Emery High Marching Band Assists Community in Celebrating Freedom

The Emery High School marching band led the Heritage Days children’s light parade that was hosted in Huntington on July 3. The drum major is Dani Jo Thatcher, who acted with band directors Richard Nobbe and Ben Carroll.

The band also had the chance to make stops at the Emery County Care and Rehab Center as well as neighborhoods in Emery Town, Orangeville and Cleveland. The band played “Hot, Hot, Hot” and “Salute to Freedom.” These performances were conducted as the band wished to assist Emery County residents celebrate freedom.