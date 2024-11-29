Emery High Pleases Crowds with Les Miserables

By Julie Johansen

Emery High School presented the school’s edition of “Les Miserables” at the auditorium on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, Nov. 21 to Nov. 25. This production is based on the novel by Victor Hugo, with music by Claude-Michel Schonberg. The story has a French background about Jean Valjean, a French peasant’s desire for redemption following stealing a loaf of bread and being imprisoned for 19 years.

He is pursued by Sheriff Javert. The musical was first released on Broadway in 1985 and later as a film in 2012. The two-act musical was presented entirely by students, with Beckham Kelley as Jean Valjean, Cosette played by Natalie Pace, Javert was Karson Anderson, Eponine-Charity Jewkes, Fantine-Abby Valentine, Therardier-Reed Jensen, Marius-Adam Olsen, Mdm. Therardier-Maleeya Mecham, Enjorlras-Jamison Christiansen and Gavroche–Joshua Erickson.

The very large cast was mostly comprised of Emery High students and also included some middle school students. The music was strong and staging was creative. Sarah Wolford directed the production with help from Angela Paskett as Technical Director, Music Directors Jake Law and Erin Payne, Choreographer Bailey Aird, Rehearsal pianist Sara Mansfield and several students and parents as the stage crew.