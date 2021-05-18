Emery High Rodeo Team Sitting Good for State Finals

Photo courtesy of the Emery rodeo team

By Julie Johansen

Several of the Emery High rodeo team members did not attend the final state qualifying rodeo in Delta on May 14 and 15. Of those that did, two placed in the top ten. Kayson Jensen finished first and second in bareback riding, while Cole Magnuson won the bull riding on Saturday.

Looking forward to state finals beginning on June 7 in Heber City, 14 members have qualified to compete. Several of the Emery High team are standing in the top 15 as event leaders. In bareback riding, Kayson Jensen is sitting in the number one slot followed by Byron Christiansen in fifth. Abbie McElprang is 13th in girls’ breakaway with Graycee Mills close behind. Cole Magnuson is sitting sixth in bulls and Byron Christiansen is ninth. Byron is also fifth in saddle broncs.

Three Emery cowboys are in the top ten in reining cow horse as Zeek Weber, Bryon Christiansen and Monty Christiansen are in sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively. In the shooting competition, Ryter Ekker is standing in eighth and in trap shoot Ruger Payne is seventh.

It has been a great year for the Emery team with most of the 17 members picking up points each weekend and sitting great for state finals.