Emery High School Announces 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorians

The 2021 Valedictorian for Emery High School (EHS) is Casen Miller. It was stated that Miller plans on attending Utah State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Miller was also announced as one of the Presidential Academic Achievement Award winners.

EHS has three Salutatorians, with the first being Taylor Durrant, who will serve an LDS mission in Guam following graduation. Durrant stated that he then plans on attending Southern Utah University or Utah State University upon his return. Durrant joined Miller in being named one of the Presidential Academic Achievement Award winners.

The next salutatorian is Cannon Sharp. Sharp also plans on serving an LDS mission and will attend Brigham Young University (BYU) when he returns. Following BYU, Sharp will then focus on medical school. Not only is Sharp a Presidential Academic Achievement Award winner, he also earned the Daniel’s Fund scholarship.

The third salutatorian, Luke Stilson, is joining the others in an LDS mission, this one in Mexico. Stilson will then attend Utah State University and pursue a degree in engineering. Stilson was also named the recipient of the Jones & DeMille Engineering scholarship.

Emery High School Counselor Dayna Terry stated that all of the students have worked hard and have excelled in their academics, with very high ACT scores. “Emery High is very excited and honored to have had them as students,” said Terry.