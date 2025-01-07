Emery High School Honors Coach Dean

By Julie Johansen

Former Coach of Emery High, Coach Dean, was honored at the Emery High boy’s basketball game’s half-time on Friday, Jan. 3. Phillip Dean Nelson, affectionately known as “Coach Dean”, taught French, English, sociology, health and physical education for 33 years at Emery High. He also coached basketball, football, track and field. Surrounded by his family and friends and receiving a standing ovation, his service not only to the school but also the community was recognized and noted by Emery High Principal Steven Gordon.

An Emery County native from Ferron and a son of Coach Phillip Nelson, he was the first athlete at Emery High to earn nine varsity letters in football, basketball and track. One of only two in Emery High history, he was recognized as an United States All-American.

He led his team in back-to-back track and field championships in 1967 and 1968. In 1968, he set a state record, running the 120-yard hurdles in 14.5 seconds. He also led the Emery Spartans to a state championship appearance in basketball. After graduating from Emery High, he played basketball for Snow College for two seasons and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in France.

When he returned from his mission, he married LaRita Larsen, whom he met while at Snow College. They are the parents of five children, thirty-five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. LaRita also taught school in the Emery District for 24 years. Both Dean and LaRita have contributed not only to the schools of the county, but also to the communities.

Coach Dean graduated from Brigham Young University and received his teaching certificate from Southern Utah University.