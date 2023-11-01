Emery High School Recognizes Fall Athletes

By Julie Johansen

Emery High students, staff and administration met together on Tuesday morning to honor fall sport athletes. Emery High Athletic Director Jake Atwood called the Academic All-Region students to the stage. These students were seniors with a 3.75 GPA or higher.

The following athletes received certificates denoting their academic excellence: Jared Cowley, Derick Jensen, Boston Huntington, Wade Stilson, Mason Stilson, Creek Sharp, Rhett Petersen, Parker Mann, Ryker Mann, Kade Larsen, Chase Huggard, Will Stilson, Mason Stewart, Tyler Frandsen, Monty Christiansen, Tayden Allen, Kylee Willis, Melody Lake, Audrey Yost, Purity Mason, Madi Bunnell, Cheyenne Bingham, Taya Cowley, Chole Wagner, Ashlyn Tuttle, Karleigh Stilson and Abby Morris.

Principal Steven Gordon then recognized the following students as Academic All-State recipients: Kade Larsen and Ryker Mann (golf), Cheyenne Bingham and Taya Cowley (tennis), Karleigh Stilson (volleyball), Chase Huggard and Tyler Frandsen (cross country), and Creek Sharp and Wade Stilson (football). These awards are on a sliding scale of GPA and ACT test scores.

An item of big news was that the girls’ soccer team had the highest cumulative GPA in 3A girls’ soccer. Although they didn’t win the games they wanted to, it was great to have these Lady Spartans recognized as the UIAAA Academic State Champions.

Cross country state finalists Camdon Larsen, Gentry Christiansen and Addy Guymon were also recognized. Larson was the state 3A boys’ champ, while Christiansen took third and Guymon took seventh in the girls’ state competition.

Emery High volleyball, with a 30-4 record, beat the defending state champion, Morgan, in the championship match to become the first Emery volleyball state champions since 1996.