Emery High School Theatre Presents a Murder Musical

Emery High School Theatre will present its final play of the season, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” on April 15, 16, 17 and 19. The play is a musical romp about love, greed, manners and murder. It will be presented at the Emery High School auditorium each night at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students.

The theatre department will be following health department guidelines and socially distancing the audience members. In an auditorium with nearly 1,400 seats, the crowd will be limited to under 200 people, well spread out.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is the story of Monty Navarro, a poor young man who has recently lost his mother. He has great ambition, but no money or connections. Then, one day, he finds out that his mother had kept a secret from him – he was related to the very wealthy Earl of D’Ysquith. In fact, he was eighth in line to become the Earl of D’Ysquith. This is fortunate, because Monty has fallen in love with Sibella, a gold-digging but beautiful woman who won’t marry him because he’s so poor.

All Monty has to do is remove the eight people ahead of him in line and become the Earl. So, he begins eliminating them one by one in order, always making it look like an accident. In the meantime, Monty falls for one of the D’Ysquith women – Phoebe. He finds himself in love with two women and he’s killed eight people. From there, things get worse for him.

The cast involves 30 students, including Taylor Durrant as Monty, Kadrianne Bird and Ivie Sorenson as Phoebe, Megan Hess and Teya Anderson as Sibella, and Matthew Seely, who plays ALL of the people that get murdered. The play is directed by Neal Peacock and Ammon Sorensen. This is Peacock’s 212th and final play as he will be retiring at the end of this school year after teaching for 38 years.