Emery High Seniors Give Day of Service

By Julie Johansen

For many years, the tradition at Emery High has been that the graduating class would have either a senior prank day or senior sluff day. This year, the senior class decided to try to change the tradition and have a day of service.

On Wednesday, 97 volunteering seniors started their day by boarding two buses, one headed north and the other going south. The northbound bus carried students to their hometowns of Huntington, Cleveland or Elmo. The bus going south had graduates from Orangeville, Clawson, Ferron/Molen and Emery.

These young adults spent their morning cleaning up the cities, cemeteries, laying sod, painting bucking shoots, pulling weeds, clearing rocks so grass could be planted, and helping Canyon View Middle school with its grounds and graduation decorations.

Following their hours of service, the students were again returned to the high school where the administration provided lunch for them. They then played games in the Armory for the rest of the afternoon. It is the hope of these students that this is a tradition that will continue for years to come.