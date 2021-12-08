Emery High Sterling Scholar Hosts Art Show

By Julie Johansen

Emery High School Art Sterling Scholar Katie McCandless hosted an art show at Emery High on Monday evening, featuring various forms of art from students as well as community members. The exhibit was displayed in the foyer of the auditorium and highlighted ceramics, acrylics, oils, pencil drawings, literature, videos, music compositions, drama, photographs, claymations (stop motion) and even dance.

McCandless was assisted by teachers Courtnie Justice and Kathrine DeBry as well as librarian Megan Cloward. Students from various classes exhibited their assigned products while other students volunteered their unique art to share with those in attendance.

McCandless is the daughter of Wayne and Juanita McCandless. The goal of the show was to recognize art in Emery County as well as to have a place to display it. As the first Emery High Art Sterling Scholar to organize an art show, she hopes that this will become a tradition and that upcoming Sterling Scholars will continue with the show.