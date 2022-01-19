Emery High Students Incentivized with Books

By Julie Johansen

During the week of Jan. 10-14, the language arts department at Emery High conducted a book basket raffle in the school’s library. Over one dozen baskets containing new copies of novels, treats and other supplies associated with each novel’s storyline were created by the teachers and the school librarian.

Throughout the week, students were able to earn raffle tickets in class by performing well on assignments, reading, staying on task and being kind. The students then took these tickets to the library and placed them in the drawing for the book they were hoping to win.

Winners were drawn at the end of the school day on Friday, Jan. 14. Winners and the books they received are as follows:

“Four Hour Work Week” – Stetson Albrecht

“Lightning Down” – Scott Johansen

“They Both Die In The End” – Angel Meza Camacho

“Ballad of Songs” – Ty Yost

“The Hobbit” – Kaylum Garrett

“Harry Potter” – Ivy Sorensen

“7 Teen” – Tyler Jensen

“Make Your Bed” – Cassidy Gilbert

“Kobe Bryant” – Braxton Butler

“The Speed of Light” – Nicholas Palmer

“We Were Liars” – Emma Fillmore

“You Me and The Sea” – Destiny Taylor

“Sisterhood of Secrets” – Izzy Jensen

“Soulprint” – Matilda Hatfield

“Wicked Walls” – Tabitha Erickson