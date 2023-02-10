Emery High Students Learn at Komatsu Mining

Emery High students recently took advantage of a field trip to Komatsu Mining. The students were able to tour the facility, which is located in Wellington.

Dane Worwood, a teacher at Emery High, said that participating students saw how heavy mine equipment is manufactured and serviced. “They also learned about the education and training needed to work for Komatsu,” he explained.

The business was formerly Joy Global Inc. until 2017 when Komatsu completed its acquisition of the company. Since then, the business has continued to service the global mining industry.