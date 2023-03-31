Emery High Wins Region Quiz Bowl

By Julie Johansen

Five high schools in the region competed at USU Eastern in the Regional Quiz Bowl Championship on Wednesday, March 29.

Emery captured first place by narrowly beating Carbon. Grand took third, and Pinnacle and Green River also participated. Emery High’s winning team members included Zayne Perea, Megan Bass, Jorgen Robinson and Maleeya Mecham.

The competition began with 10 rounds of 15 questions each. The scores were totaled and used to seed the tournament. Two teams faced each other, once again trying to correctly answer 15 questions. All the rounds were very close.

In the championship round, Carbon had the lead but Emery students made a strong comeback during the last few questions to win by one question. The topics were varied, including things like, where is Timbuktu, the household name for sodium bicarbonate, Taylor Swift’s birthdate or Libya’s flag.

Other Emery High students participating this year were Haylie McArthur, Dallin Horrocks, Rylan Neff, Jamison Christiansen, Mason Trout, Damon Farley, Tyson Delude and Monty Christiansen. The team was coached by Mrs. Brandi Tuttle.