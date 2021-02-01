Emery High Wrestlers Win Big at Divisionals *Photo Gallery*

Photo courtesy of Kirk Christiansen

By Julie Johansen

Carbon, Emery and Grand high school wrestling teams competed at the 3A divisional tournaments on Friday and Saturday. Emery and Grand were at Division B at South Summit High School in Kamas, Utah. Carbon was at Division A, which was hosted at Juab High School in Nephi, Utah.

Each division had nine teams participate and the tournaments were qualifying and seeding tourneys for the state competition. The 3A state tournament is on Feb. 19 at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Emery High was victorious in becoming division champions with 25 wrestlers qualifying for the state competition. The Spartans beat the Delta and Richfield teams by 90+ points. Four Spartans received first-place medals, including Jarrin Allen (132), Bryar Meccariello (152), Hays Dalton (182) and Braden Howard (220). Four from Emery earned second-place medals, including Merritt Meccariello (113), Byron Christiansen (126), Dwayne Farley (132) and Kove Johansen (195).

Taking third place were Kayden World (120), Drake Mangum (138), Adian Mortensen (152), Maddex Christman (170), Easton Thornley (220) and James Richardson (285). Fourth-place medal winners were Jexton Woodhouse (285), Isaac Jensen (120) and Sid Christiansen (113).

Other Spartans qualifying for state include Monty Christiansen (106), Brayson World (106), Tayden Yocom (126), Jacob Ewell (138), Kelby Jones (145), Gregory Suwyn (160), Tyler Stilson (160) and Dane Sitterud (170).

Grand County High School, also at the Division B Tournament, had two wrestlers qualify for state. Landon Moralez placed first in the 106-pound class while Jeffery Davis was seventh in 220-pound weight class.

Carbon High wrestlers were fifth in the Division A competition behind Juab, Morgan, American Leadership Academy and Union. They had 11 state qualifiers: Easton Horsley (220) placed second, Bryce Judd (145) and Philip Howa (160) were third-place medal winners, and Arie Aranendonk (152) placed fourth. Other state qualifiers include Rawyzn Allred (106), Leonardo Leyva (106), Cayleb Marshall (120), Brax Tapia (126), Colin Fausett (138), Daron Garner (170) and William Carmichael (182).