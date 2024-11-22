Emery Holds Union Under 10 in First Half

Emery made their way to Roosevelt for the Union tournament. The Spartans would draw the tournament’s hosts in the first game on Thursday night. The first half was a low-scoring affair, as Emery put up 20 points to the Cougars 8.

Things picked up for the Spartans in the second half, where they would outscore Union in both quarters, earning them their first win of the season, 50-32. Katelyn Nielson led the way for the Spartan team, scoring 17 during the game.

KaBree Gordon followed in scoring, earning 11 points for her team. Elly Stilson and Aleeyah Cowley both ended the night with seven points offensively. Addie Hurst had five points in the game as well for the Emery squad.

The tournament will continue for the team throughout the weekend. They are set to play the Uintah Utes on Friday and the North Summit Spartans on Saturday.