Emery, Carbon Compete in the Pool *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans hosted the Dinos on Tuesday night as the teams squared off in the water.

After Carbon grabbed first in both of the 200 medley relays, another Dino, Lindsie Fausett, finished first in the 200 free. She was followed by Abby Morris (EHS) and Allison Johansen (EHS) in second and third, respectively. The Lady Dinos continued their win streak with Mia Crompton winning the 200 IM and Alyssa Chamberlain winning the 50 free. Sydney Carter (EHS) came in second with Evie Halk (CHS) in third in the 200 IM while Aubrey Guymon (EHS) missed first by 36 hundredths of a second and Tyrca Jaramillo (CHS) finished third in the 50 free.

The Lady Spartans next swept the podium in the 100 fly with Abby Johansen in first, Cambrie Jensen in second and Aspen Jensen in third. Carter kept it up with her first-place finish in the 100 free while Chamberlain came in second and Morris in third. In the 500 free, Guymon ended on top with Jaramillo in second and Elli Whitesel (EHS) in third. Emery then won both of the 200 free relays.

In the 100 back, Cambrie came in first with Crompton in second and Aspen in third. Emery once more took the top three spots in the 100 breast with Purity Mason in first, Carley Young in second and Allison in third. The Lady Spartans finished it off with a win in the 400 free relay to beat the Lady Dinos 446-284.

In the boys’ events, Emery started off well with Kegley Terry in first and Kade Larsen in second in the 200 free. Carbon’s Tommy Dalpiaz ended in third in the same event. Gabe Ibanez (CHS) continued his strong season by taking first in the 200 IM followed by Boyd Bradford (CHS) in second and Bryant Durrant (EHS) in third. Then, it went back to Emery in the 50 free with Dax Minchey in first, Jacob Fauver in second and Spencer Tullis (CHS) in third. Only two boys competed in the 100 fly as Tyler Frandsen (EHS) took first and Will Stilson (EHS) took second.

It was a deadlock heat in the 100 free as Fauver and Terry tied for first while Kade Larsen (EHS) came in third. Carbon’s Tommy Dalpiaz ended in first in the 500 free with Griffin Bernard (EHS) in second and Tyson Laws (EHS) in third. Minchey then took first again in the 100 back with Camden Chamberlain (CHS) in second and Mason Engar (CHS) in third. Ibanez also went back on top in the 100 breast with Frandson in second and Parker Jensen (EHS) in third. The Dinos claimed the final 400 free relay but ultimately fell to the Spartans 390-311.

Up next, Emery will head to Payson on Thursday while Carbon will prepare to host the Spartans on Dec. 21.