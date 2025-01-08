Emery Hosts Carbon in First Cross-County Rivalry Matchup *Photo Gallery*

For their first matchup of the season, the Carbon Lady Dinos made their way to the Spartan Center for the cross-county rivalry game with the Lady Spartans. Emery began the game with a 2-2 region record with wins over Delta and Manti and Carbon was still seeking their first region win of the year. Before the game began, a moment of silence was held to honor the life of Erin Hurst, as both communities came together in remembrance.

The game began with Emery going on a 18-1 run, as their full court press made things difficult for the Carbon offense. The quarter would end at 21-5, as the Spartans earned a comfy lead to start things off. During the second quarter, both defenses intensified, causing a plethora of turnovers on both sides. Both teams would score eight points apiece as the half came to an end with Emery in control, 29-13.

Carbon found their offense in the third quarter, as they tried to cut down the deficient. Emery kept the pressure on, matching the scoring from the Dinos. The third quarter ended with a score of 44-30. Heading into the final quarter, the Spartans continued to score consistently, avoiding a comeback run by the Dinos. The clock would strike zero as Emery secured their third region win of the season, 58-38.

Katelyn Nielson led the scoring for the Emery team with 19 points, as well as 12 rebounds, four steals and a block. Kali Jensen had nine points, four steals and a block in the game. Saige Curtis hit a couple threes for six points and four rebounds. Jabry Sharp ended with five points and four rebounds. Megan Stilson contributed four points and three steals for her team. Addie Hurst, Skylee Guymon and Aleeyah Cowely all had four points in the game and KaBree Gordon was big on the defensive end with five steals and four rebounds.

For the Dinos, Jacie Jensen led in scoring with eight points, as well as seven steals. Becca Swasey and Bailey Johnson finished the game with six points each. Emma Bowman had five points and a steal for the Dinos. Maddi Ferguson ended the night with a couple steals and three points.

Throughout the matchup, Carbon and Emery showed great sportsmanship on the court, showing rivalry games are fun and competitive, but respecting your opponent is what is really important in a cross-county game.

Both teams will be back in region play action on Thursday night. Carbon will host the Canyon View Falcons (4-1) and Emery will travel to Mt. Pleasant for a matchup with the North Sanpete Hawks (2-3).