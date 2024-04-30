Emery Hosts Darrell Gardner Invitational

The Carbon Dinos, Emery Spartans, Pinnacle Panthers and Green River Pirates Track and Field teams competed in Castle Dale on Wednesday, along with eight other teams.

Emery would end the day in third place overall with 190.0 team points, Richfield had the second-place spot with 218.50 and Carbon would claim the number one spot with 264.50 overall points.

Starting out with the running events, in the Girls 100m Dash, Abby Morris placed second overall with a time of 13.49. Following her was Mia Crompton (13.52) in third, Blythe Bradford (13.53) in fourth, Skylee Guymon (13.60) in sixth, Jordan Shorts (13.73) in seventh and Molly Christiansen (14.02) in tenth.

In the Boys 100m Dash, Creek Sharp claimed the number one spot overall with a time of 11.09. Followed by Benjamin Simms (12.11) in sixth and Kayden Vasquez (12.12) in seventh.

In the Girls 100m Hurdles, Skylee Guymon placed number one overall with a time of 16.71. Followed by Carlie Hurst (17.99) in fourth, McKinlie Sharp (18.14) in fifth and Josie Jespersen (18.25) in eighth. In the Boys 110m Hurdles, Riley Palmer won second-place with a time of 17.72. Followed by Carter Branch (18.02) in third and Bradley Sweeney (18.67) in sixth.

In the Girls 200m Dash, Skylee Guymon continued her solid performance with a second-place finish in 27.55. Followed by Mia Crompton (28.18) in third, Molly Christiansen (28.97) in sixth and Amy Sorenson (29.08) in eighth.

In the Boys 200m Dash, Creek Sharp once again claimed the top spot with a time of 23.15. Followed by Kayden Vasquez (25.05.) in the fifth-place position.

In the Girls 300m Hurdles, Rebecca Swasey claimed the third-place spot in a time of 52.16. Followed by Megan Stilson (52.74) in fourth, Carlie Hurst (53.60) in sixth, McKinlie Sharp (54.00) in seventh, Josie Jespersen (54.26) in eighth and Kalley Ellis (56.47) in tenth.

In the Boys 300m Hurdles, Bradley Sweeney placed third with a time of 45.08. Followed by Carter Branch (45.83) in fourth, Riley Palmer (46.60) in fifth and Carson Taylor (50.06) in the tenth spot.

In the Girls 400m Dash, Gianna White claimed the second-place spot in 1:03.72. Followed by Addy Guymon (1:04.25) in fourth and Molly Christiansen (1:05.78) in the eighth spot. In the Boys 400m Dash, Easton Humes had a solid showing with the first-place position in a time of 51.35. Followed by Maxwell Carlson (53.43) in third and Jamison Christiansen (56.83) in the tenth spot.

In the Girls 800m Run, Sophia Taylor ran well, claiming the number one spot with a time of 2:34.25. Followed by Addie Hurst (2:41.05) in fifth and Melody Lake (2:42.11) in seventh.

In the Boys 800m Run, Easton Humes again placed in the first-place spot in 2:07.53. Followed by a familiar face of Dallin Humes (2:16.69) in the seventh position.

In the Girls 1600m Run, Gentry Christiansen had a fantastic race, placing first with a time of 5:26.67. Followed by Sophia Taylor (5:43.71) claiming the second-place finish.

In the Boys 1600m Run, Dillon Larsen claimed the number two spot in a time of 4:50.00. Followed by Evan Criddle (4:53.51) in third, Champ Justice (4:58.46) in fifth, Dallin Humes (5:01.37) in sixth, Michael Weber (5:02.81) and Parker Mann (5:06.61) in the tenth spot.

In the 3200m Run, Ellie Hanson had a close race, winning her opponent by less than a second, claiming the first-place finish (13:31.80). Followed by Kaylee Pitcher (13:52.77) in third and Melody Lake (14.45.76) in fourth. In the Boys 3200m Run, Evan Criddle placed in the third spot in a time of 11:03.31. Followed by Michael Weber (11:33.41) in fourth, Samuel Willson (11:51.98) in seventh and Bracken Hansen (12:25.92) in the tenth spot.

Going into the throws, in the Girls Shot Put, Jenilee Keener claimed the third-place finish with a throw of 30-10.0. Followed by Alexis Morgan (30-5.0) in fourth, Kenadie Maughan (29-7.5) in eighth, Heather Kerr (29-5.0) in ninth and Dazi Thatcher (28-9.0) in tenth.

In the Boys Shot Put, Boston Huntington claimed the third overall spot with a throw of 39-7.5. Followed by Boden Christman (36.10.0) in eighth and Devon Byars (35-8.0) finishing in tenth.

In the Girls Javelin, Jenilee Keener had a dominant performance with a throw of 118-8.0. Followed by Janyssa Wadley (87-0.5) in sixth, Heather Kerr (86-9.0) in eighth, McKenzie Mathews (85-10.0) in ninth and Rebecca Swasey (85-10.0) in the tenth spot.

Onto the Jump competitions, in the Girls Long Jump, Blythe Bradford claimed first-place with a solid jump of 17-4.25. Followed by Jordan Shorts (17-2.25) in second, Amiah Timothy (16-0.5) in sixth, Megan Stilson (15-11.0) in seventh, McKinlie Sharp (14-7.25) in ninth and Bailey Johnson (14-5.0) in tenth.

In the Boys Long Jump, Dexter Packard claimed the fifth spot with a distance of 19.-4.0. Followed by Bradley Sweeney (18-10.5) in sixth, Benjamin Simms (18-9.0) in seventh and Breydan Jensen (18-3.0) in ninth.

In the Girls High Jump, Megan Stilson claimed the second-place position with a jump of 5-4.0. Followed by Abby Morris (5-2.0) in third, Lizzy Roberts (4-10.0) in fifth and Bailey Johnson (4-8.0) in seventh.

Onto the Relays, Carbon would claim the Girls 4×100 with a time of 51.16. Emery placed second in the Boys 4×100 Relay in 45.73, followed by Carbon (46.26) in third. In the Girls 4×400 Relay, Emery (4:14.31) placed first and Carbon (4:22.56) placed second. In the Boys 4×400 Relay, Carbon placed in the number one spot in 3:37.90. Carbon would place second in both the Girls and Boys Sprint Melody as well.

The teams will prepare for the BYU Invite being held this weekend, then next weekend will be the Region competition, followed by the State Meet on May 17-18.