Emery Hosts First Home Game of the Season *Photo Gallery*

The Emery girls’ basketball team had their first game on their home courts on Tuesday night against the Beaver Beavers. Toward the end of the first quarter, they game was tied at eight, before Beaver scored five quick points, giving them the lead after the first, 13-8.

In the second quarter, Beaver added to the lead early in the quarter, but the Emery squad found life at the end of the half, bringing the score to 26-20. The Lady Spartans continued where the left off in the third quarter, tying the game at 26 in the first couple minutes. The teams them went back-and-forth throughout the quarter, until the Beavers caught fire toward the end, scoring consistently on offense.

The fourth quarter would start with Emery trailing 40-33. Beaver extended the lead to 11 with three minutes in the game, as the home team tried to close out on a comeback run. Time was not on their side, as they would eventually fall, 53-44.

Katelyn Nielson was a force under the basket, leading the team in scoring with 17 points. Megan Stilson also had some solid layups, ending the night with 10 points. Addie Hurst came in clutch a few times in the game, scoring nine for the Spartans.

Emery falls to 2-3, in non-region games. They are set to hit the road on Dec. 3, where they will play against a tough Grantsville team that brought back basically the same team they had last year. Their second home game of the season will be on Dec. 5 against the San Juan Broncos.