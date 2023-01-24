Emery Hosts Last Chance Invitational

Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

Carbon, Richfield, Grand, South Sevier and Gunnison joined Emery on Saturday for the Last Chance Invitational. Four of the six teams were gearing up for the Region 12 meet, which is coming shortly, making it a huge competition.

In the relays, Carbon ended in first in the boys’ 200 medley with Emery in third. The Lady Dinos also took second in the same event with the Lady Spartans in third.

Emery answered back in the 200 yard free, taking first in the girls’ and second in the boys’. Then, in the 400 yard free, Carbon finished second for the girls while Emery ended in second for the boys followed by Carbon in third.

It was a great day for individual swimmers as well. Melody Lake (EHS) took first in the 200 IM while Alyssa Chamberlain (CHS) continued to shine with a first-place finish in the 50 free. Emery’s Sydney Carter tied for second in the latter event, coming in just 0.28 seconds behind Chamberlain. Chamberlain would later take second in the 100 free with Lake in third.

Sophomore Evie Halk (CHS) crushed the 500 free to take first with her teammate, Lindsie Fausett, in third. In the final individual girls’ event, Carley Young (EHS) came in first with Ember Lyman (EHS) in third.

Carbon narrowly defeated Emery on the girls’ side, 417-409.5. Richfield came in third place with 294 points while Grand took fourth with 240 points.

In the boys’ events, Gabe Ibanez (CHS) came in second in the 100 back and 200 IM. Meanwhile, Mason Engar (CHS) finished in third in the former event. Nathan Engar (CHS) took second place in the 50 free, missing first by eight tenths of a second.

In the 100 free, Cameron Jones (CHS) came in second place with Kade Larsen (EHS) in third. Later on, M. Engar (CHS) would take second in the 500 free. Finally, Tyer Frandsen reached the podium in the 100 breast, taking third place.

Emery exacted revenge, winning the boys’ division with 389.5 points to Carbon’s 369. Once more, Richfield (356) came in third with Grand (275) in fourth.

The teams will now prepare for Regionals, which will take place in Richfield on Thursday.