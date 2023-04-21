Emery Hosts Region 12 Golf Teams

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Spartans welcomed Region 12 golf teams to their home course on Monday. After years of construction and renovation, Millsite Golf Course was eager to host the young athletes.

Despite a road trip and an unfamiliar course, Richfield was able to continue its dominance as the team lengthened its Region 12 lead. The team finished the day with a 346 score, while Wildcat Shelby Garden had the low round of the day with an 83.

Emery performed well on its home course, coming in second with a 409 team score. Cheyenne Bingham led the Spartans with a 95 round followed by Kimber Gilbert (96), and Aspen Jensen and Payton Wakefield with 109 rounds.

The Lady Dinos rounded out the top three with a 414 team score. Carley West paved the way with a 95 round followed by Savanna Rasmussen (104), Grace Simms (106) and Paige Scovill (109). Canyon View came in fourth with a 477 team score while Grand did not have a full team.

Up next, Carbon will host the Region 12 teams at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course on Thursday, April 27.