Emery Impresses at 10U Pacific Southwest Regionals *Photo Gallery*

The 10U Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regionals took place in Price throughout last week. Teams from the western states, including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, came together to fight for a chance to advance to the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida in early August. Two local teams were included in the tournament, Eastern Utah and Emery.

There were 10 teams compiling two pools of five teams apiece. Emery and Eastern Utah were in opposite brackets, so they never faced off. Eastern Utah had a chance to advance to the single elimination tournament but was unable to keep the lead in the final inning and ultimately fell. The team went 2-2 in its games.

Emery, on the other hand, went 3-1 and only lost to Hawaii (Fear 808). As a result, Emery took second in Pool B and played Windsor (California) in the semi-final game. It was truly a back-and-forth game as the teams traded blows down the stretch. Emery had the lead going into Windsor’s final at-bats. With one out, Emery pulled off a double play to end the game and advance to the final.

In the championship game, Emery faced Hawaii once again. Emery gave up a couple of runs early, however, and never could recover. Hawaii proved to be the top team of the tournament and won the championship game 11-1. Emery was the only team to score on Hawaii throughout the duration of the tournament.