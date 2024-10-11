Emery Improves to 6-2 with Win Over Grand County

The Emery Spartans hosted the Grand County Red Devils for a region matchup on Thursday night. Emery was sitting with a 5-2 record, with a 1-1 region record. Grand came into the game 1-7, winless in the 2A South division.

It was Senior Night as Hayden Abrams, Quayde Oveson, Treven Gilbert, Deacon Mangum, Ty Yost, Jaxon Johnson, Porter Hurdsman, Boden Christman, Braxton Butler, Gavin Bernard, Kalib O’Neil, Calvin Hadfield and Josh Howard were all recognized for the outstanding work on the field for the Spartans.

The game opened with a great defensive awareness play, as Jaxon Johnson stripped the ball out of the opposing receiver’s hand, for a great play, giving the Spartans possession. Hayden Abrams broke free, getting the Emery team to the 25-yard line. Treven Gilbert then found Porter Hurdsman on the next play, giving the Spartans the early lead.

The first quarter went by quick as Grand County’s run game was effectively moving the chains for them. The Red Devils would even the score at seven on the first play of the second quarter. The Spartans were quick to answer back, as Johnson broke free for a massive 67-yard run up the middle, giving the Spartans the lead, 14-7.

The Red Devils would force a punt by the Spartans, but Grand County would muffle the punt, as Emery gained possession again, with great field position. Gilbert then found Braxton Butler for the nine-yard touchdown, extending the lead, 21-7.

Grand County still had plenty of fight in them, taking a 70-yard return, giving them great field position. They would eventually drive the ball in for a three-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 21-14. Emery struck back as time was running down in the first half, when Gilbert found Hurdsman for his second touchdown of the night.

Emery would gain possession back with under two minutes remaining in the half, as Kalib O’Neil got the solid gain after the hook and ladder play, putting the Spartans back in the red zone.

Gilbert then found Hurdsman once more, for his third touchdown catch of the half. Bringing the score to 35-14, as the teams heading to the locker room for halftime.

In the first few minutes in the third quarter, Gilbert threw his fifth touchdown of the game, finding Deacon Mangum for the 23-yard touchdown pass and catch. Emery wasn’t done yet, as the Spartan lineman, O’Neil, would get rewarded with the rushing touchdown toward the end of the third quarter, bringing the score to 49-14.

Grand County would find the end zone once more in the fourth quarter, but the game would go to Emery, for their sixth win of the season. Bringing them to 2-1 in 2A South.

Jadin Atwood went a perfect seven for seven on the night in the PAT attempts. Treven Gilbert had five touchdowns. Porter Hurdman brought in three, along with Braxton Butler and Deacon Mangum getting one apiece. Kalib O’Neil and Jaxon Johnson would both find the end zone on the ground.

Next up for Emery, they will travel to Delta to face the Rabbits for their final regular season game before the 2A state playoff brackets are released. As of now, San Juan leads the RPI in the number one spot, with the Spartans ranked second.

Delta comes in at fourth, behind Layton Christian Academy, followed by South Sevier, South Summit, ALA, Judge Memorial, Grand and Providence Hall.